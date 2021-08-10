Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:55 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is issuing two new coronavirus-related mandates — a vaccination requirement for state employees and statewide indoor mask requirements. The details about statewide mask requirement will be outlined during a news conference Wednesday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 540 words.

REDISTRICTING IMBALANCE OF POWER

Fresh off sweeping electoral victories a decade ago, Republican politicians used census data to draw voting districts that gave them a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years, according to a new Associated Press analysis. By David Lieb. SENT: 1280 words. With AP photos, graphic.

EXCHANGE FISH HABITAT BOOSTING

ALSEA, Ore. — On Monday in the Coast Range an excavator lodged in what seemed an impossible spot deftly set down massive Douglas fir logs into a creek bed to preserve fish habitat. Paul Olmsted, an assistant fish biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the Corvallis Gazette-Times they want to create more places for coho salmon and other fish that use this tributary of the Alsea River to rear and feed and hang out. By Jim Day of the Corvallis Gazette-Times. SENT: 470 words.

SPORTS

FBN—GIANTS LEMIEUX

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Less than two weeks after hurting a knee in early in training camp, starting left guard Shane Lemieux is back practicing with the New York Giants. It’s not surprising. By Tom Canavan. SENT: 560 words.

IN BRIEF

