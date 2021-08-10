WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
6-1-4
(six, one, four)Hit 5
04-11-31-35-38
(four, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000Keno
01-03-06-12-20-22-35-39-41-43-44-46-47-56-59-62-64-72-78-80
(one, three, six, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-eight, eighty)Match 4
02-04-05-07
(two, four, five, seven)Mega Millions
29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $208 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $241 million
Comments