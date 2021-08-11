BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:00 p.m.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in the Pacific Northwest braced for another major, multiday heat wave starting Wednesday, just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region’s most vulnerable people when temperatures soared to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius). By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

DROUGHT WASHINGTON WHEAT WOES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The wheat harvest on Marci Green’s farm doesn’t usually begin until late August, but a severe drought stunted this year’s crop and her crews finished harvesting last week because she didn’t want what had grown so far to shrivel and die in the heat. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement in Oregon as coronavirus hospitalizations and cases reach record high numbers in the state and health care systems are overwhelmed. By Sara Cline. SENT: 800 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ICE FACILITY

TACOMA, Wash. — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases that started in June at a facility for detained immigrants in Tacoma, Washington, has continued to worsen. SENT: 360 words.

SEATTLE HOMELESSNESS

SEATTLE — The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is trying to keep a proposed Seattle charter amendment that would change how the city handles homelessness off the November ballot. SENT: 260 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS THE SPECIALISTS

RENTON, Wash. — Considering the wild swings on offense and defense the Seattle Seahawks experienced last season on their way to an NFC West title, their biggest constants ended up being the two players who were on the field the least. SENT: 560 words. With AP photos.

FBN SEAHAWKS SMITH: Seahawks release embattled defensive end Aldon Smith

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK FRAUD: Issaquah man sentenced for $1.1M COVID relief fraud scheme.

WASHINGTON FERRIES FARE INCREASE: Washington state ferry fares to increase 2.5% in October

ILLEGAL FIREARM SENTENCING: Kent man sentenced to 2 years in prison for having firearm during last summer’s protests.