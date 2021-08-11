Deaths of 2 in trailer fire investigated as homicides

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AZALEA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a burned trailer south of Roseburg in Azalea after autopsies showed they died of homicidal violence. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Maureen Mathabel and 59-year-old Brian Dean were found after people reported a trailer on fire at about 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 6 at the Meadow Wood RV Park. Officials say the area’s major crimes team is investigating with the sheriff’s office as the lead agency. Investigators urge anyone who may have photos or video or information about the incident to share it with the sheriff’s office.