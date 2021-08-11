Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest independent primary medical care system is reporting coronavirus numbers that mirror the surge last fall, and a Boise-area hospital is again putting some elective surgeries on hold. Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Group, says the numbers don’t bode well. Primary Health’s 21 clinics in southwestern Idaho are seeing a positivity rate of 20% for coronavirus tests — well above the CDC’s recommended rate of 5% or lower. St. Luke’s Regional Health System announced Tuesday that some surgeries and procedures would be postponed because of high COVID rates in the community resulting in hospitalization.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say an emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon because of high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program. Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. Some will be spawned at the hatchery, and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally. Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is facing unprecedented drought despite getting normal snow levels last winter, and water managers warn the state could be entering a dry spell that may last for years. The Idaho Press reports that a Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist recently wrote in a water analysis that the state could be seeing several years of limited water supply. That’s unless Idaho gets a snowpack this winter that is significantly higher than normal. Last year’s snowpack was good, leading few to expect the drought. But Idaho had a very dry spring followed by the hottest June and July on record in many regions. That meant reservoirs were quickly depleted.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear that fatally mauled a Montana man near Yellowstone National Park this spring was likely defending a moose carcass. Investigators theorized the bear may have continued to aggressively guard the cache, including by charging at rescuers and investigators, because of a recent fight with another grizzly bear. Carl Mock of West Yellowstone was attacked by the bear on April 15 and died two days later at an Idaho hospital. The bear was shot and killed after it charged a team of wildlife investigators who returned to the scene the day after the mauling. The report says a study of the bear’s gastrointestinal contents discovered tissue from another grizzly bear.