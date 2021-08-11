Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another major, multiday heat wave just five weeks after temperatures soared in a record-shattering hot weather that killed scores of the most vulnerable in June. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon, warned that the thermometer would start to rise Wednesday and could reach as high as 110 F in some places before a weekend cooldown. Those numbers would have broken all-time records if it weren’t for the June heat wave, which killed hundreds of people across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Seattle will be cooler than Portland but could still break records with temperatures in the mid-90s.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and others were hurt in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Madison South neighborhood. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the deaths would mark the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police say several people called 911 about shots fired. Officers found multiple gunshot victims, two of whom did not survive, police said. Three victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance and their conditions were not known, police said. No suspects have been identified and no arrests made, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is issuing two new coronavirus-related mandates — a vaccination requirement for state employees and statewide indoor mask requirements. Details about the statewide mask requirement will be released during a news conference Wednesday. State employees will be required to be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18 or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say deputies seized 337 firearms from a Clackamas County home and related arrests are expected. KGW reports the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the cache of illegal weapons seized in late July included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines. Sheriff’s officials say it’s believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency’s history. Clackamas County is just south and east of Portland. The seizure comes after deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home in June.