Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Ferry fares in Washington state will increase 2.5% in October. The Washington State Transportation Commission approved the increase for walk-on passengers and vehicle fares that will occur this year and again in 2022. The increase is based on the transportation budget passed by the 2021 legislature that requires $377 million to be generated from fares over the next two years. The state’s transportation budget took a hit during the pandemic. Now the state has to catch up, which will make many commutes more expensive as people return to work. Seventy-five percent of ferry operations funds come from fares while the other 25% from gas tax money.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Kent, Washington man was sentenced to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm during demonstrations in downtown Seattle last year. Al Talaga was arrested in September 2020 after an investigation linked him to firearms found in a car that was involved in looting at a store during the civil unrest in June 2020. Seattle police had responded to reports of looting and witnesses said suspects loaded merchandise into a car. A search found stolen goods along with two firearms. Police determined the car was Talaga’s and discovered he was prohibited from possessing guns due to a 2005 robbery conviction.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another major, multiday heat wave just five weeks after temperatures soared in a record-shattering hot weather that killed many vulnerable people in June. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon, warned that the thermometer would start to rise Wednesday and could reach as high as 110 F in some places before a weekend cooldown. Those numbers would break all-time records if it weren’t for the June heat wave, which killed hundreds of people across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Seattle will be cooler than Portland but could still break records with temperatures in the mid-90s.

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington say they have made an arrest in a teenager’s fatal shooting last month, after their initial response to the case highlighted questions about the state’s sweeping new police reform laws. Sixteen-year-old Franklin Thananga was shot to death July 28 in a department store parking lot southeast of Tacoma. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies declined to use a police dog to track the suspect, suggesting that a new change in when police can use force prevented them from doing so. Activists who support the laws disputed that argument and accused some police of engaging in a “disinformation campaign” to undermine support for the reforms.