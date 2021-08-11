Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Yonny Hernandez each hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers snapped a 14-game road losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers rallied twice to end their six-game skid overall, taking a 3-2 lead in the ninth on rookie Adolis García’s 25th home run before reliever Spencer Patton blew it. Patton walked three of the first four batters he faced to tie the game 3-all and load the bases with no outs. But he struck out J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger, and Brett Martin got the third out to send the game into extra innings.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Less than two weeks after hurting a knee in early in training camp, starting left guard Shane Lemieux is back practicing with the New York Giants. It’s not surprising. The fifth-round draft takes pride being known as a tough guy. Lemieux said that’s the way he was taught. Watching videotapes of his injury in late July, the Oregon product has had trouble seeing how the knee was hurt. He called it a “weird plant” with his foot. He does not know if he will play Saturday in the preseason opener with the Jets.