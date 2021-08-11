Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAND SWAP-MCCALL

BOISE — State officials erroneously over-appraised the value of state land in and around McCall, an investment firm said Wednesday, a day after the state rejected the company’s land-swap application. Trident Investments in a statement said it will continue with its efforts on a land swap that could ultimately lead to development in the McCall area along with the preservation of open space. The vacation and second-home area is prized for its outdoor recreation opportunities. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 200 words. UPCOMING: Will be expanded.

DROUGHT-WASHINGTON-WHEAT-WOES

ROCKFORD, Wash. — The wheat harvest on Marci Green’s farm doesn’t usually begin until late August, but a severe drought stunted this year’s crop and her crews finished harvesting last week because she didn’t want what had grown so far to shrivel and die in the heat. It’s the same story across the wheat country of eastern Washington state, a vast expanse of seemingly endless stretches of flatlands with rolling hills along its edges that produces the nation’s fourth largest wheat crop. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 740 words. WITH AP Photos.

ANTI-MASK PROTESTER-TORT CLAIM

BOISE — A Boise man who was arrested on a trespassing charge after entering private businesses and refusing to wear a mask has notified local law enforcement agencies that he intends to sue, claiming he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned by the arresting officers. The Idaho Press reports Peter Alan Hearn, 51, filed the tort claim seeking $4.5 million in damages against officers and attorneys in Boise and Ada County in his Dec. 18 arrest. SENT: 300 words.

SEATTLE-HOMELESSNESS

SEATTLE — The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is trying to keep a proposed Seattle charter amendment that would change how the city handles homelessness off the November ballot. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in King County Superior Court, the ACLU and other homelessness activists said the “Compassion Seattle” measure, officially known as Charter Amendment 29, is beyond the scope of local initiative power and violates state law on how local governments can address homelessness. SENT: 260 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement due to the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases, warning that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed. Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown had urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did. By Sara Cline. SENT: 750 words.