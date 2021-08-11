Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho primary care clinics say COVID surge mirrors last fall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s largest independent primary medical care system is reporting coronavirus numbers that mirror the surge last fall, and a Boise-area hospital is again putting some elective surgeries on hold. Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Group, says the numbers don’t bode well. Primary Health’s 21 clinics in southwestern Idaho are seeing a positivity rate of 20% for coronavirus tests — well above the CDC’s recommended rate of 5% or lower. St. Luke’s Regional Health System announced Tuesday that some surgeries and procedures would be postponed because of high COVID rates in the community resulting in hospitalization.

SOCKEYE SALMON-IDAHO

Officials: Idaho trap-and-truck salmon effort successful

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife officials say an emergency trap-and-truck operation of Idaho-bound endangered sockeye salmon because of high water temperatures in the Snake and Salmon rivers netted enough fish at an eastern Washington dam to sustain an elaborate hatchery program. Idaho Fish and Game officials said Tuesday they captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that are now at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. Some will be spawned at the hatchery, and others will be released into Redfish and Pettit lakes in central Idaho to spawn naturally. Snake River Sockeye salmon were listed as endangered in 1991.

IDAHO-DROUGHT

Major drought in Idaho could last years, water manager says

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is facing unprecedented drought despite getting normal snow levels last winter, and water managers warn the state could be entering a dry spell that may last for years. The Idaho Press reports that a Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist recently wrote in a water analysis that the state could be seeing several years of limited water supply. That’s unless Idaho gets a snowpack this winter that is significantly higher than normal. Last year’s snowpack was good, leading few to expect the drought. But Idaho had a very dry spring followed by the hottest June and July on record in many regions. That meant reservoirs were quickly depleted.

BEAR MAULING-INVESTIGATION

Grizzly bear in fatal Montana attack was guarding food cache

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear that fatally mauled a Montana man near Yellowstone National Park this spring was likely defending a moose carcass. Investigators theorized the bear may have continued to aggressively guard the cache, including by charging at rescuers and investigators, because of a recent fight with another grizzly bear. Carl Mock of West Yellowstone was attacked by the bear on April 15 and died two days later at an Idaho hospital. The bear was shot and killed after it charged a team of wildlife investigators who returned to the scene the day after the mauling. The report says a study of the bear’s gastrointestinal contents discovered tissue from another grizzly bear.

LIZ CHENEY-REPUBLICANS

Liz Cheney’s Trump vote prompts new Wyoming censure effort

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced that they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump. Republicans in Park and Carbon counties recently voted unanimously in favor of the move, telling Cheney in letters “You’re Fired!” The Casper Star-Tribune reports the county votes are largely symbolic. The Republican Party can withdraw or withhold support from GOP officeholders and candidates but can’t oust anybody from the party. Cheney describes her impeachment vote and criticism of Trump as putting principle and the U.S. Constitution above the former president.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.