Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

Pacific Northwest braces for another multiday heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another major, multiday heat wave just five weeks after temperatures soared in a record-shattering hot weather that killed scores of the most vulnerable in June. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon, warned that the thermometer would start to rise Wednesday and could reach as high as 110 F in some places before a weekend cooldown. Those numbers would have broken all-time records if it weren’t for the June heat wave, which killed hundreds of people across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Seattle will be cooler than Portland but could still break records with temperatures in the mid-90s.

TWO KILLED SHOOTING

2 killed, others hurt in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and others were hurt in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Madison South neighborhood. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the deaths would mark the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police say several people called 911 about shots fired. Officers found multiple gunshot victims, two of whom did not survive, police said. Three victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance and their conditions were not known, police said. No suspects have been identified and no arrests made, police said.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon requires masks indoors, vaccines for state employees

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is issuing two new coronavirus-related mandates — a vaccination requirement for state employees and statewide indoor mask requirements. Details about the statewide mask requirement will be released during a news conference Wednesday. State employees will be required to be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18 or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later.

HUNDREDS GUNS SEIZED

Sheriff: Hundreds of guns seized from home, arrests expected

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say deputies seized 337 firearms from a Clackamas County home and related arrests are expected. KGW reports the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that the cache of illegal weapons seized in late July included machine guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines. Sheriff’s officials say it’s believed to be the largest weapons seizure in the agency’s history. Clackamas County is just south and east of Portland. The seizure comes after deputies recovered 44 firearms at a Gresham home in June.

FATAL HIT RUN

Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by motorist who left scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian was stuck by a car and killed in northeast Portland and the driver left the scene. The Portland Police Bureau says the person was hit at about 1:39 a.m. Tuesday. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital by ambulance but police say the pedestrian didn’t survive. The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team and Forensic Evidence Division are investigating. According to the crash team, this is the 38th fatal traffic related incident in Portland in 2021. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

FENTANYL TRAFFICKING SENTENCE

Man who sold drugs, bought guns tied to shootings sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon man who sold counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and trafficked guns to gang members has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon says 22-year-old Aumontae Wayne Smith was also sentenced Monday to five years’ supervised release. Court documents say Smith and an accomplice conspired to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland. Asphaug says the investigation also showed Smith bought 16 firearms that were linked to 17 shootings in the Portland area in 2020. In May, Smith pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-MANDATE

Washington mandates vaccine for state, health care workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet. Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other group settings, such as nursing homes and treatment facilities.