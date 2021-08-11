Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

Pacific Northwest braces for another multiday heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for another major, multiday heat wave just five weeks after temperatures soared in a record-shattering hot weather that killed scores of the most vulnerable in June. The National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon, warned that the thermometer would start to rise Wednesday and could reach as high as 110 F in some places before a weekend cooldown. Those numbers would have broken all-time records if it weren’t for the June heat wave, which killed hundreds of people across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. Seattle will be cooler than Portland but could still break records with temperatures in the mid-90s.

POLICE REFORM-WASHINGTON STATE

Arrest made in killing amid uproar over state police reforms

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington say they have made an arrest in a teenager’s fatal shooting last month, after their initial response to the case highlighted questions about the state’s sweeping new police reform laws. Sixteen-year-old Franklin Thananga was shot to death July 28 in a department store parking lot southeast of Tacoma. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies declined to use a police dog to track the suspect, suggesting that a new change in when police can use force prevented them from doing so. Activists who support the laws disputed that argument and accused some police of engaging in a “disinformation campaign” to undermine support for the reforms.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATE

County brings back indoor mask mandate for residents over 5

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Snohomish County’s health officer has announced the return of an indoor masking mandate for all residents age 5 and older, making the county where Everett is located one of the first in Washington to return to the widespread directive. The Seattle Times reports Dr. Chris Spitters said Tuesday the mandate comes after the county’s COVID-19 cases doubled in the past three weeks. The directive includes retail, grocery and government buildings, in addition to any other public, indoor spaces. It does not apply to outdoor spaces, though Spitters encouraged people to wear masks outside as well. The mandate, which applies regardless of vaccination status, will go into effect on Thursday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEACHER TRAINING

Pandemic prompts changes in how future teachers are trained

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The pandemic is already leaving its fingerprints on the education of future teachers. Though formal changes to standards and curriculums happen more slowly, many teacher preparation programs are incorporating more about digital tools, online instruction and mental and emotional wellness. Those moves reflect takeaways from their pandemic experiences, even as schools are resuming in-person classes. Changes are happening not just in what aspiring educators are learning, but how. More programs are using tools such as computer simulation training and virtual field supervision of student-teaching, and they say they might continue to do so regardless of whether circumstances require it.

INMATE SENTENCED-MURDER

Inmate sentenced to extra 25 years for killing other inmate

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state inmate has been sentenced to an extra 25 years in prison for killing a cellmate who raped his sister. Twenty-six-year old Shane Goldsby killed 70-year-old Robert Munger at Airway Heights Correction Center last August. Surveillance footage showed Goldsby kick, punch and stomp Munger’s head in a common area. Munger was serving time for child sex crimes. Court records say Goldsby was convicted and sentenced to just under 25 years in prison. Goldsby killed Munger because he reportedly teased Goldsby about the details of his sister’s rape.

MURDER SENTENCE-YAKIMA

Gang member sentenced to 88 years in prison for 2017 killing

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 41-year-old gang member has been sentenced to more than 88 years in prison for shooting a Wapato woman in 2017 and attempting to have a witness killed. Michael Joseph Allred was accused of shooting a woman outside her home and ordering fellow gang members to burn down a witness’ home. Last month a jury found Allred guilty of four counts of assault, attempted murder, attempted arson, witness tampering, felony harassment and unlawful firearms possession. The witness who was the target of the attempted arson told the court she continues to live in fear and believes that she will eventually be killed.

FENTANYL TRAFFICKING SENTENCE

Man who sold drugs, bought guns tied to shootings sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland, Oregon man who sold counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and trafficked guns to gang members has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon says 22-year-old Aumontae Wayne Smith was also sentenced Monday to five years’ supervised release. Court documents say Smith and an accomplice conspired to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland. Asphaug says the investigation also showed Smith bought 16 firearms that were linked to 17 shootings in the Portland area in 2020. In May, Smith pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-MANDATE

Washington mandates vaccine for state, health care workers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state workers or those working in private medical or long-term care jobs will be required to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or will lose their jobs. Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is a medical or religious exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new requirements Monday. The order applies to employees of the 24 agencies that are part of his executive Cabinet. Private-sector employees who are covered under the order include those who work in health care, long-term care and other group settings, such as nursing homes and treatment facilities.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s most populous county issues indoor mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in the state’s most populous county announced on they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate. People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate announced Monday goes into effect on Friday. In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines. The county’s decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.

PORTLAND KILLINGS

Portland records most homicides in more than 25 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot on a TriMet bus in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sunday’s shooting marks the 56th homicide in Portland this year, which makes 2021 the city’s deadliest year since 1994, when 55 people were killed. Officers responded to the area in southeast Portland just before 5:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.