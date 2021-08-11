Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 11 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown announces new statewide indoor mask requirements – Oregon Governor Kate Brown discusses the state’s ongoing response to coronavirus (COVID-19) and announces new statewide indoor mask requirements, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 9 a.m., August 11, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov.

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 11 1:00 PM Homecare workers demand hazard pay from Oregon Department of Human Services at rally

Location: North West Senior & Disability Services, 3410 Cherry Ave NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://seiu503.org/, https://twitter.com/SEIULocal503

Contacts: Raul Gardea, SEIU 503, gardear@seiu503.org; Jan Montes, SEIU 503, montesj@seiu503.org; Andrew Kung, SEIU 503, kunga@seiu503.org;

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 12 4:00 PM Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board Licensing Subcommittee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: OHA External Relations, phd.communications@dhsoha.state.or.us

Via Zoom Meeting: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/16018821728 * Meeting ID: 160 1882 1728

——————–

——————–

Friday, Aug. 13 1:00 PM Homecare workers demand hazard pay from Oregon Department of Human Services at rally

Location: 175 S Columbia River Hwy, St Helens, OR

Weblinks: https://seiu503.org/, https://twitter.com/SEIULocal503

Contacts: Raul Gardea, SEIU 503, gardear@seiu503.org; Jan Montes, SEIU 503, montesj@seiu503.org; Andrew Kung, SEIU 503, kunga@seiu503.org;