Oregon Digest Advisory

Oregon at 4:15 p.m.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

PORTLAND, Ore. — People streamed into cooling centers and misting stations Wednesday as the Pacific Northwest began sweltering under another major, multiday heat wave just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region’s most vulnerable people. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement in Oregon as coronavirus hospitalizations and cases reach record high numbers in the state and health care systems are overwhelmed. By Sara Cline. SENT: 970 words. With AP photos.

DROUGHT WASHINGTON WHEAT WOES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The wheat harvest on Marci Green’s farm doesn’t usually begin until late August, but a severe drought stunted this year’s crop and her crews finished harvesting last week because she didn’t want what had grown so far to shrivel and die in the heat. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

SHOOTING RAP ARTISTS KILLED

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have confirmed that two members a hip-hop group with ties to the multiplatinum rap group Wu-Tang Clan were fatally shot Tuesday in Portland, Oregon. SENT: 240 words.

SEATTLE HOMELESSNESS

SEATTLE — The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington is trying to keep a proposed Seattle charter amendment that would change how the city handles homelessness off the November ballot. SENT: 350 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ICE FACILITY

TACOMA, Wash. — An outbreak of COVID-19 cases that started in June at a facility for detained immigrants in Tacoma, Washington, has continued to worsen. SENT: 360 words.

SPORTS

BKN SPURS HAMMON

LAS VEGAS — Becky Hammon can’t wait for the time when it’s normal for women to interview for head coaching positions in the NBA and their gender isn’t the story. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

ATH-OBIT CAMERON BURRELL

HOUSTON — Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26. SENT: With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK OUTDOOR FESTIVAL OUTBREAK: COVID-19 outbreak linked to music festival in eastern Oregon

WASHINGTON FERRIES FARE INCREASE: Washington state ferry fares to increase 2.5% in October

