AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Wednesday, Aug. 11 11:00 AM Whatcom County Health Department briefs media on COVID-19 Community Health Impact Assessment

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.co.whatcom.wa.us/, https://twitter.com/Whatcomctygov

Contacts: Jennifer Moon, Whatcom County Health Department, Health-PIO@co.whatcom.wa.us, 1 360 820 6054

To attend this virtual meeting, go to www.whatcomcounty.us/joinvirtualcouncil for instructions or call (360) 778-5010

Wednesday, Aug. 11 12:30 PM Washington Public Disclosure Commission meeting (virtual)

Location: 711 Capitol Way S, Evergreen Plaza, Olympia, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: WA Public Disclosure Commission, pdc@pdc.wa.gov, 1 360 753 1111

COVID 19 update: The Public Disclosure Commission Meeting will be streamed live at: https://www.youtube.com/user/WASTPDC/live

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Aug. 11 Starbucks Corp: Q3 2021 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/events-and-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118

Thursday, Aug. 12 9:30 AM Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

Join the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92319271808?pwd=Tk9Pb2dWVThmblRPblllLzYwaVlxdz09 Meeting ID: 923 1927 1808, Password: 297851. Dial from any phone: +1 253 215 8782. Meeting ID: 923 1927 1808, Password: 297851

Friday, Aug. 13 8:45 AM Court hearing for NFL’s Richard Sherman – Court hearing for former Seahawks Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman, charged with criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI and resisting arrest for allegedly trying to break in to his in-laws home. According to police reports, Sherman was belligerent, had been drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in the Seattle suburb of Maple Valley. He then allegedly crashed his car in a construction zone along a busy highway and attempted to break into his in-laws’ home in the suburb of Redmond * In February, King County prosecutors and the sheriff obtained an ‘extreme risk protection order’ for Sherman, which barred him from having guns after a judge determined he posed a danger to himself or others

Location: King County District Court, 8601 160th Ave. NE, Redmond, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov/courts/DistrictCourt.aspx

Contacts: County clerk, 1 564 397 2292

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Aug. 13 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q4 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203