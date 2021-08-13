County employee accused of painting swastika near memorial

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County employee has been charged with a hate crime after police say he painted a swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial display for a Black man who died inside the county’s jail. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports 20-year-old Collin Williams, who is white, was arrested Thursday and also charged with criminal mischief and abuse of a memorial. On Wednesday, Oregon City police received a report that a memorial display had been vandalized. The memorial display was the result of a vigil for Jermelle Madison, who was found unresponsive in the jail in June and later died. Madison’s death remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has a lawyer to comment.