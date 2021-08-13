Over 160 COVID-19 cases tied to music festival at the Gorge

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials say over 160 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in people who attended the Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in central Washington. The Seattle Times reports more than 20,000 people attended the three-day outdoor country music festival in late July at the Gorge in George. The Grant County Health District said Friday the cases are tied to residents in counties including King, Grant, Pierce, Skagit, Kittitas, Okanogan, Whatcom, Kitsap, San Juan, Lincoln and Stevens. One case linked to an Oregon resident. Grant County Health District expects more cases associated with the festival to be confirmed in the coming days. Public Health officials urge people who attended the festival to self-quarantine and get tested.