COVID-19 cases tied to Gorge music festival rise to over 200

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Public health officials say more than 200 COVID-19 cases are now linked to a three-day country music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George. The Seattle Times reports Grant County public health officials said Monday they are aware of 210 people with COVID-19 linked to the Watershed Music Festival. The Grant County Health District on Friday had said there were more than 160 cases. Officials are continuing to urge people who attended the event to self-quarantine and seek testing. At least two upcoming events at the Gorge, including the Bass Canyon electronic music festival and concerts by Phish are requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.