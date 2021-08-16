Firefighter among 3 arrested in connection with kidnapping

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland firefighter was among three men arrested and accused of kidnapping a person at gunpoint in downtown Portland. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas Bourland, Hong Dieu Lee, and Edward Simmons were lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on three counts of first-degree kidnapping. Lee was also charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Bourland is a firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue. A fire department spokesperson said Bourland had been on leave before the arrest, but wouldn’t specify why he had been on leave. It wasn’t known if the men had lawyers to comment for them.