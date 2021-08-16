Oregon continues to report record COVID-19 hospitalizations

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

The Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reported yet another daily COVID-19 hospitalization record as the state’s health system battles another surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Health officials say on Monday that 752 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Prior to this month, the state’s record of hospitalizations during the pandemic was 622 in November, when vaccines were not yet available. Oregon, like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana, has had more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. Hospitals have opted to postpone elective procedures. Nurses say they are overwhelmed. Health officials desperately urge people to get vaccinated and wear masks.