Oregon extends foreclosure moratorium as COVID cases spike

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

The Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she is extending the statewide residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium, for those experiencing financial hardship during the ongoing pandemic, until Dec. 31. The moratorium allows homeowners to put their mortgage in forbearance. It was set to expire Sept. 30. Based on the measure’s language, the extension announced Monday is the last that Brown is authorized to issue. Oregon’s ongoing housing crisis has only been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. In late July, more than 49,000 homeowners in the state said they were not caught up on their mortgage payments. That’s based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey.