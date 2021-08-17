Albany man designs ‘Sleep Trailer’ for emergency shelter

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of a business. And Christensen decided to do something about it. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports five years later, the result, Sleep Trailer, is now complete and ready for unveiling. The product’s motto is “A bed for every head.” Christensen was inspired by the cubbylike hotels Japan uses for traveling business representatives and designed a trailer with eight cubicles. Each cubicle has a locking door, window, a sleeping pad, a clock and a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector.