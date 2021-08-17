As COVID-19 surges, 93% of Oregon’s hospital beds are full

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials are reporting Tuesday that 93% of the state’s hospital beds for adults and 90% of the intensive care unit beds are full. Oregon’s health system is being clobbered by its worst COVID-19 surge. There are 838 people people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon — surpassing the state’s hospitalization record, which was set the previous day, by 86 patients. Prior to this month, the state’s record of hospitalizations during the pandemic was 622 in November, which occurred during a winter surge and when vaccines were not yet available. The Oregon Health Authority reports as of Tuesday a mere 66 ICU beds and 275 available adult non-ICU beds are available.