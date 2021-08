AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have traded goalkeeper Adrianna Franch to KC NWSL in exchange for goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money. Franch had been with the Thorns since the 2016 season, appearing in 65 matches with 198 saves and 26 shutouts. Franch was on the U.S. national team roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup and more recently the Tokyo Olympics.