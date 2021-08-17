Thousands of live sand dollars wash up on Oregon coast

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say live sand dollars have washed ashore on the Oregon coast. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Seaside Aquarium posted photos of the sand dollars to Facebook on Sunday, reporting that thousands washed up with the afternoon high tideson the south end of Seaside Beach. Aquarium staff wrote on Facebook that at this time they do not know what caused this, and that these types of incidents usually have several contributing factors. Their post received hundreds of comments, many from concerned people who urged locals to rush out and throw the creatures back into the water. However, aquarium staff said sand dollars can only live a few minutes out of the ocean.