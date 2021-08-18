Court: Oregon State Hospital must resume admitting patients

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has decided the Oregon State Hospital must begin admitting certain patients within seven days, overturning a federal judge’s 2020 ruling that paused those admissions. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman modified a 2002 court order requiring the state psychiatric hospital to admit people no more than seven days after they’ve been found unable to help in their own defense. His decision removed the time limit on keeping those patients in jail to accommodate the state hospital’s limited admissions policy as the pandemic grew worse.