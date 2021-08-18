Off-duty police officer arrested for alleged drunken driving

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say an off-duty Redmond Police officer was arrested Monday after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing her vehicle north of Bend. The Bulletin reports Deschutes County Sheriff Sgt. Jayson Janes said Hannah Copeland of Powell Butte was driving a Jeep Wrangler at 6:06 p.m. when she tried to make a U-turn. Janes says as Copeland made the turn, she crashed into another vehicle. No one was injured in the crash. Copeland was arrested at the scene and cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving