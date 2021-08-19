Council rejects covering Pierce County sheriff’s legal costs

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Taxpayers will not pay the Pierce County, Washington, sheriff’s legal costs in state and county investigations surrounding his January confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier. The News Tribune reports the Pierce County Council voted Tuesday to deny Sheriff Ed Troyer’s request for legal representation at county expense. In an August letter to council obtained by The News Tribune, Troyer asked to hire outside legal counsel, saying his job is 24/7 and therefore he was working at the time of the incident. County code says the council determines whether to defend employees or elected officials in criminal cases, like the state investigation.