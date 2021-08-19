Portland firefighter denies kidnapping allegations

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A lawyer for a Portland, Oregon, firefighter says he denies kidnapping allegations and looks forward to proving his innocence. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Douglas Lee Bourland made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Bourland was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Wednesday on three counts of first-degree kidnapping. He was ordered to have no contact with his two co-defendants as well as the man whom they are charged with forcing at gunpoint into a black Range Rover from outside the Ruth’s Chris Steak House in downtown Portland over the weekend. A probable cause affidavit says the men abducted the man because they thought he burglarized a marijuana business Bourland opened last year.