Sheriff contracts COVID-19, still plans to fight mandates

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GOLDENDALE, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff in southwest Washington state who has been especially vocal in his opposition to pandemic restrictions recently contracted COVID-19, was hospitalized and is relying on oxygen. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the experience hasn’t changed his stance. Sheriff Bob Songer said this week that he doesn’t know how he caught the coronavirus, but in late July he experienced symptoms including a headache, runny nose and difficulty breathing. His diagnosis led to a five-day hospital stint. Songer said he’s back home now and using oxygen. Songer says when he returns to work he will resume fighting pandemic restrictions that he calls government overreach.