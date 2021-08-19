Washington hospitals see record number of COVID-19 patients

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say there are more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Washington state than at any time during the pandemic. Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association. said as of Thursday morning there were 1,240 people with coronavirus in state hospitals. The previous highest number was about 1,100 in December. Sauer said until the recent uptick in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the state had been holding steady at about 300 to 350 people. The numbers began increasing in early July and have been doubling about every two weeks.