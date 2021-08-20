Liquified natural gas project misses permit deadlines

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Missed deadlines for permits for the development of a major West Coast liquified natural gas pipeline and export terminal are adding to questions about whether the project will go forward. Jefferson Public Radio reports on Thursday the environmental nonprofit Rogue Climate issued a statement saying the Jordan Cove Energy Project backed by Canadian energy company Pembina has missed four land-use permit deadlines this summer. A Medford attorney who has represented pipeline opponents, Tonia Moro, says it leads them to interpret that they’re moving away from this project altogether. A spokesperson for the energy company did not respond to a request for comment. In April Pembina paused the project.