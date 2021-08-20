Man in Oregon federal prison dies as conditions questioned

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SHERIDAN, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says a 42-year-old man lodged at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution in Oregon has died. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports prison officials said on Aug. 12, Ikaika Ryan Chung was taken to a hospital for low blood pressure, low blood sugar and elevated heart rate. He was pronounced dead there. Chung’s death comes amid concerns raised about the overall health and medical care of the more than 1,200 men serving sentences in the facility. Oregon’s federal public defender Lisa Hay wrote in a document filed in federal court that inmates are suffering mentally and physically. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said previously the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.