Illegal street racing shuts south I-405 on Fremont Bridge

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Fremont Bridge in Portland was closed for at least an hour Sunday as more than 100 people arrived at southbound Interstate 405 to watch what appeared to be a planned car stunt. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports hundreds of cars and trucks were at a standstill around 10:30 p.m. while other cars raced along the shoulder of southbound Interstate 405 to gather in the center of the bridge. A group of motorists blocked traffic, performed stunts and lit fireworks. Last week, Portland City Council passed an emergency ordinance to revise city code to make “street racing” or “sliding” misdemeanor offenses.