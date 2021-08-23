Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 4:54 PM

Police 5 people injured by gunfire after vigil in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say five men attending a vigil at the site of a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood in Portland were shot Sunday night. Police said on Monday that 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Mingle Lounge. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, in the same area, police reported a shooting after a victim was found with a gunshot wound. Over the next two hours, police learned four other men, had also been shot and taken to hospitals. They had all been attending a vigil for the man killed that morning. Police say numerous people were inside the bar and at the vigil and are urging anyone with information to speak to police.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content