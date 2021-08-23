Police 5 people injured by gunfire after vigil in Portland

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say five men attending a vigil at the site of a shooting in the Old Town neighborhood in Portland were shot Sunday night. Police said on Monday that 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Mingle Lounge. Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, in the same area, police reported a shooting after a victim was found with a gunshot wound. Over the next two hours, police learned four other men, had also been shot and taken to hospitals. They had all been attending a vigil for the man killed that morning. Police say numerous people were inside the bar and at the vigil and are urging anyone with information to speak to police.