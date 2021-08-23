Washington jail offers inmates ramen noodles for vaccines

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Staff at a jail in south-central Washington state have come up with an inexpensive, but effective, way to encourage inmates to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Since the first of the month the Benton County Jail has been giving away one of its most popular commissary items to inmates who sign up for their first COVID shot — ramen noodles. By Monday, the jail will have given out 900 packets of noodle soup to 90 inmates. It’s advertised to inmates around the jail with fliers featuring a larger-than-life photo of the seasoned, wavy noodles and a headline that says SOUPS FOR SHOTS.