Ex-officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence room drugs

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A former Klamath Falls police officer who stole narcotics from an evidence room and caused a DUII crash has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges. The Herald and News reports Thomas Reif pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge in a federal court in Medford. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon says Reif entered the Klamath Falls Police Department’s evidence room with an unauthorized key, and removed methamphetamine and fentanyl on Nov. 27, 2020. Prosecutors say Reif then overdosed while driving his police car and caused a multi-car crash.