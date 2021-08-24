Federal judge orders ICE to test detainees for COVID-19

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to test detainees for COVID-19 before they are transferred to the immigrant detention center in Tacoma. The ruling grants a temporary restraining order requested by lawyers representing vulnerable detainees in a class-action suit. ICE must also take “all reasonable” measures to prevent cross-exposure at the Northwest ICE Processing Center to ensure that detained people testing negative are not exposed to those who test positive. The number of COVID-19 cases at the facility has climbed to more than 240 since June. ICE has flown over 1,000 detainees to Washington state since April.