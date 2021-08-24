Free period products to be available for Oregon students

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Starting in September public school students in Oregon who menstruate will be able to get free pads or tampons. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Legislature’s passage of House Bill 3294 this year means all public schools must provide period products free to elementary, middle and high school students. Oregon Department of Education sexual health and school health specialist Sasha Grenier says the new program will help students participate actively in classes and school activities by alleviating some of the economic strain and experiences of shame that are often barriers for menstruating people accessing their education. The products will be in at least two restrooms this year in any building where education happens.