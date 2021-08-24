Man suspected in shooting at nightclub turns himself in

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of a 25-year-old Portland man Sunday morning in a nightclub in Old Town has turned himself in to authorities, police said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 22-year-old Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr., turned himself in to homicide detectives on Monday afternoon. Police say he was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. Officers were flagged down at 1:48 a.m. Sunday after a shooting inside the Mingle Lounge. They found 25-year-old JaMarie Herring Sr. of Portland with gunshot wounds. Herring died on the way to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if Mingledoff has a lawyer to comment.