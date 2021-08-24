Nevada man pleads guilty to tribal fraud in Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The former manager of a construction business owned by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs in Oregon has pleaded guilty for his role in fraud that cost the tribes over $50,000. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Thomas Valentino Adams pleaded guilty to theft of funds from a tribal organization and agreed to pay almost $5,000 to the tribes in restitution. He also faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. He will be sentenced in federal court on Nov. 15. Adams, of Nevada, managed the Warm Springs Construction Enterprise.