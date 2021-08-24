Oregon OKs killing 2 more wolves, citing attack on cow

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the killing of two more wolves, several weeks after the state fatally shot two young wolves from the same pack. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Lookout Mountain pack was suspected of injuring or killing five cows over two weeks in July, and the state authorized ranchers to kill up to four of the wolves. Another cow was attacked Friday, and the state approved an extension of the original permit. The pack consists of a pair of breeding adults, two yearlings and five 4-month-old pups. Their territory is mostly in Baker County near the Idaho and Washington borders.