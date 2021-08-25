COVID surge causes Oregon schools to delay start dates

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging in Oregon at least three school districts have pushed back their start date. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Alsea School District in Benton County was set to start Monday. But on Aug. 21, Superintendent Marc Thielman shared a message with families, announcing a delay to the school year due to an elementary staff member testing positive for COVID-19. The first day of school will now be Aug. 30. Two other districts, both in Douglas County, have also announced delays. The school year will now begin Sept. 7 for South Umpqua High School students. The Elkton school board, also in Douglas County, voted Monday evening to delay the start of school for three weeks.