‘Crisis teams’ sent to hard-hit COVID hospitals in Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon will deploy “crisis teams” of hundreds of nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and nursing assistants to regions of the state hardest hit by a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that have stretched hospitals to the limit. Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday that up to 500 health care providers from a medial staffing company will head to central and southern Oregon, as well as 60 additional nurses under a different contract provider. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 990% in Oregon since July 9. The personnel will head to Bend, Redmond, Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass and Roseburg and can move as conditions require.