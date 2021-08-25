Man convicted in 3rd sex crime case gets life in prison

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A Hillsboro man convicted of felony sex crimes for the third time has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Justin Lugo was convicted of sexually abusing a female while she slept at his parents’ home in 2019. On May 4, Washington County Circuit Judge Janelle Wipper in a bench trial convicted Lugo of first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse. She sentenced him Tuesday. Lugo previously was convicted of sexually abusing a girl he knew between 2002 and 2005 and was convicted of rape among other charges in a 2008 case involving a girl under age 16.