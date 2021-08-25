Palou looks ahead at reclaiming IndyCar championship lead

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Alex Palou spent Wednesday in a simulator trying to learn as much as possible about Portland International Raceway, the next track on the IndyCar schedule. The second-year driver lost the points lead last weekend after back-to-back bad breaks knocked him out of a pair of races. The season closes on three tracks where Palou has never raced. He will use IndyCar’s two-week break to learn everything he can about the three circuits. He isn’t concerned about his lack of experience and has confidence he will win the IndyCar championship.