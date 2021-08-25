Pierce Co. worries about firefighter exodus over vax mandate

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Fire chiefs and union leaders in Pierce County, Washington, say about 30 percent of their departments or membership have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and they worry what a vaccinate mandate will do to their workforce. The News Tribune reports some firefighters have told coworkers they are looking at other jobs, leaving the state or retiring early. Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all state employees, educational employees, and health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 18 or face termination. Firefighters have EMT and paramedic training and are therefore considered health care workers.