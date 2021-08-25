Skagit County sues Seattle for utility financial records

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A fight over the lack of fish passage at Seattle City Light dams escalated when Skagit County sued the city of Seattle to force the release of some of the utility’s financial records. The records include an accounting of the value of power sold from each of the three hydroelectric dams on the Skagit River. Julie Moore, spokesperson for Seattle City Light, said the utility does not comment on litigation. The city operates three dams — Gorge, Diablo and Ross — on the Skagit. The dams generate about 20% of the power used by City Light customers.