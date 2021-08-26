Man gets nearly 39 years for fatally stabbing girlfriend

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A man who was convicted by a jury this summer of fatally stabbing his girlfriend at Seattle Center in front of his 5-year-old son and horrified onlookers has been sentenced to serve nearly 39 years in prison. KOMO reports a jury convicted David Lee Morris earlier this summer in the November 2018 death of Gabrielle Maria Garcia. Morris received a sentence Thursday of 464 months in prison during the sentencing hearing in King County District Court. It was not immediately clear if Morris will be eligible for parole. Investigators said at the time that the woman was stabbed repeatedly during the early afternoon inside The Armory at Seattle Center, home to the Seattle Children’s Museum, restaurants and other attracts frequented by tourists.