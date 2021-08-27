Oregon reinstates outdoor mask mandate; COVID cases rise

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surpass the state’s record day after day, Oregon’s newest safety measure — an outdoor mask mandate — has been reinstated. Over the past month, coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, have overwhelmed hospitals in the Pacific Northwest state. As of Thursday, 1,085 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, beating the state’s record set the previous day of 1,000 people. Oregon was once described as a success story for limiting the spread of the coronavirus, after its Democratic governor imposed some of the nation’s strictest safety measures. Those restrictions were lifted June 30, and the state is now being hammered by delta variant, which was first detected in India.